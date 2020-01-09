MR. COOPER GROUP NAMES MIKE RAWLS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF XOME

Dallas, Texas (January 9, 2020) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) today announced the appointment of Mike Rawls as Chief Executive Officer of Xome Holdings LLC (“Xome”), the company’s real estate services subsidiary. In taking on this new role, he will transition operational leadership for the servicing segment to Tony Ebers, Mr. Cooper’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Rayman Mathoda, who previously served as CEO of Xome, will remain with the company as a strategic advisor, and we wish her tremendous success as she pursues her career passion in life sciences.

“We thank Ray for her many contributions to Xome, including the successful integration of Assurant Mortgage Services,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “Given Mike’s track record with our servicing business, he is in a unique position to help Xome achieve its full potential as a leading integrated services provider for the mortgage industry.” Bray added, “Mike has led our servicing and originations businesses in his tenure with Mr. Cooper. He understands the process and complexities in these businesses and will work with clients to reduce pain points and deliver a better client experience.”

Rawls commented, “I’m excited to be working with the very strong team in place at Xome. The focus of the organization will remain on delivering best-in-class performance at the highest levels of service to our partners. In addition, we are going to continue to actively listen to our clients and build integrated and innovative solutions that move the marketplace.”

Prior to joining Xome, Mike served as the Executive Vice President of Servicing for Mr. Cooper Group, where he held operational responsibility for the company’s entire servicing portfolio. Mike joined Mr. Cooper in 2000 and was named Executive Vice President of Servicing for the company in 2015. Previously, he held key leadership positions in both servicing and originations.

About Xome

Xome Holdings LLC is a real estate solutions provider serving mortgage servicers, originators, real estate professionals, financial institutions and home buyers and sellers. Xome offers asset management, property disposition, title, close, valuation and field services through an integrated, technology driven platform. Based in the Dallas area, Xome is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP). For more information, please visit www.xome.com.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.