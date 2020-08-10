MR. COOPER NAMES ELDRIDGE BURNS CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER

Dallas, Texas (August 10, 2020) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) today announced the appointment of Eldridge Burns as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Burns will lead the company’s legal department and serve on the executive leadership team.

“Eldridge is an accomplished attorney with a successful track record in both financial services and in the consumer industry, and we’re excited to welcome him to the Mr. Cooper Group team,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “Our legal team plays a critical role at our company, and Eldridge’s strategic mindset and executional leadership make him a great fit for the team.”

Burns has more than 25 years in the legal field with extensive experience in financial services, regulatory compliance and capital markets as well as mergers and acquisitions. He most recently served as General Counsel at Topgolf where he oversaw all legal matters for the company. Previously, Burns served for 10 years as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for Santander Consumer USA Inc. Prior to that, he spent nine years as Vice President and Senior Corporate Counsel at Blockbuster. Eldridge began his legal career as an associate at Vinson & Elkins Law Firm and holds B.A. from Southern Methodist University and his Juris Doctor from The University of Texas.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working alongside the talented individuals at Mr. Cooper Group,” said Burns. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to support Mr. Cooper Group as the company further strengthens its position as an industry leader, while continuing on the journey of keeping the dream of homeownership alive.”

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

