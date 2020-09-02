Mr. Cooper to Add 2,000 New Team Members Nationwide in 2020 in Response to Extreme Customer Demand

DALLAS–September 2, 2020–Mr. Cooper, a certified Great Place to Work®, the nation’s largest non-bank mortgage servicer and a leading mortgage lender, today announced plans to hire an additional 2,000 mortgage professionals and support staff through the remainder of 2020. With more than 3,000 new team members already onboarded this year, Mr. Cooper welcomes 5,000 new team members across its originations and servicing teams, who are passionate about keeping the dream of homeownership alive. With mortgage rates at historically low levels and loan activity rising, the company is hiring for critical positions at multiple experience levels including loan officers, mortgage underwriters and loan processors in addition to Home Advisors, who serve a hybrid role at Mr. Cooper servicing customer loans and originating mortgage products. For those just entering the mortgage industry, Mr. Cooper offers specialized training and licensing programs.

Mr. Cooper is a champion for nearly 4 million homeowners, providing the latest technology and customer service tools that puts the home, rather than the loan, at the center of the mortgage experience. Recently, Mr. Cooper reported a record-breaking second quarter with originations generating pretax income of $433 million. The company has one of the highest customer retention rates in the industry, and new team members will have the opportunity to assist more than 1 million customers who would benefit from refinancing with today’s record low interest rates.

“We take great pride in our role as a leader in the mortgage industry, and our many successes as a company are directly attributed to our talented team and the people-first culture we’ve built. Thanks to our team members, Mr. Cooper produced the strongest operating results in our history last quarter, driven by record margins in our Direct-to-Consumer lending channel,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “As demand continues to increase in the mortgage space, our team is dedicated to serving our customers, whether it’s helping them refinance their loan, purchase a new home or work with them through forbearance. While we continue to grow and expand our team to meet the needs of our customers, we remain committed to developing our team and providing them with the resources they need to succeed.”

People-First Culture

The company’s transparent and inclusive culture is why based on team member feedback Mr. Cooper was certified a Great Place to Work and earned the honor of being selected as an MReport Top 25 Company to Work for two years in a row. With a robust diversity and inclusion program, team members feel empowered to be their authentic selves each and every day and thereby deliver upon Mr. Cooper’s Challenger, Champion and Cheerleader values.

“In today’s very aggressive market, we know people are making job decisions not only based on a company’s response to the current crisis we’re facing but also based on the benefits they offer and the culture they have created,” said Bray. “Our culture is built upon active listening and offering programs to ensure everyone feels welcomed and included. We strive to keep our team members engaged and proud to work for Mr. Cooper by offering a variety of benefits that are both market competitive and aligned to feedback we regularly gather directly from our team.”

New team members will receive a competitive benefits package. Mr. Cooper takes an innovative and bold approach to offer more choices through a wide range of offerings. Some of the team’s favorite benefits include:

Down payment and mortgage assistance

Paid maternity and bonding leave and adoption and family planning assistance

Generous vacation time, including paid-time-off for volunteering

Ongoing education through a web-based personal and professional development platform

Diversity and inclusion resource group interaction and activities

Digital Focus Improves the Team Member and Customer Experiences

Team members at Mr. Cooper work with the best end-to-end tools available to provide customers with the right home loan solutions. Sales, processing and underwriting teams are equipped with a sophisticated rules engine that streamlines information and processes. Features include system-generated loan conditions, customer “to-do” lists and task-based workflows from various applications and unifies them in one place to ensure consistency in data while simultaneously optimizing workflows.

COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Mr. Cooper responded early and quickly to COVID-19, and in March 2020, transitioned nearly 97 percent of its staff to work from home with plans to remain working remotely at least until 2021. To adapt with the changing times, the company will continue to hire remote workers. While these positions are remote, new team members may have the option to return to an office environment when deemed safe at one of Mr. Cooper’s offices in Dallas, Texas; Chandler, Arizona and Santa Ana, California.

For those interested in applying to join Mr. Cooper, please visit our Careers website.

About Mr. Cooper

Mr. Cooper is the consumer brand for the mortgage servicing and originations operation of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP). Based in Dallas, Texas, Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies to make the home loan process more rewarding and less worrisome. Please visit www.mrcooper.com for the latest news and information.

