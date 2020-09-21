Mr. Cooper Group Recognized as a Great Place to Work

U.S. team members agree Mr. Cooper Group is a great place to work for second year in a row

DALLAS, TEXAS (Sept. 21, 2020) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second consecutive year. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“We are excited to once again receive this recognition, and I’m extremely proud of the culture we’ve built and the trust we’ve established that resulted in an overwhelming majority of team members saying Mr. Cooper Group is a Great Place to Work,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. “Creating a positive, engaging culture is a top priority, and we regularly rely on team member feedback to ensure we are providing a welcoming work environment that embraces our core values – Challengers of Convention, Champions for our Customers and Cheerleaders for our Team. I was very pleased to see in our survey results that team members are proud to work at Mr. Cooper Group and feel they can be themselves at work because our goal is to create an amazing and inclusive environment for all.”

Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, the most recent certification confirms 8 out of 10 team members have a consistently positive experience at Mr. Cooper Group. Certification is a noteworthy achievement, and Mr. Cooper is recognized on the Great Place to Work website here.

“We congratulate Mr. Cooper Group on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Mr. Cooper Group is Hiring 2,000 New Team Members

Mr. Cooper Group announced plans to hire an additional 2,000 mortgage professionals and support staff through the remainder of 2020. The company is excited to be welcoming new team members across its originations, servicing and real estate services teams, who are passionate about keeping the dream of homeownership alive.

New team members will receive a competitive benefits package. Some of the team’s favorite benefits include a down payment and mortgage assistance program, paid maternity and bonding leave, adoption and family planning assistance, generous vacation time and paid time off for volunteering, ongoing education and professional development and participation in our diversity and inclusion resource groups.

To learn more about the culture at Mr. Cooper Group and the career opportunities available, please visit careers.mrcooper.com.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

